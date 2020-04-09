PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nick's Menswear, a chain that started in Glendale, is putting together a two-day prom music festival dubbed "Promchella" for high school juniors and seniors in Arizona that will also benefit other local businesses.
"We're a five-store local operation, all of our stores in Arizona. I can tell you that it hurts. I mean, our stores are closed. It's tough. I have friends who are in local businesses and right now, it's like there's no hope," said Josh Fink, the co-owner and general manager of Nick's Menswear.
Tickets will be $70, which includes a $20 food voucher. All of the proceeds will be donated back to students, families or local businesses affected by COVID-19. You can visit promchellaaz.com to nominate who you feel deserves a donation.
"People say why now? And it's because we need some hope," Fink said.
Fink says normally this is the busiest time of year for their stores.
"We'll have 100 kids in there with their parents and their dates picking out the color they want to wear, and just the joy on their face is awesome," Fink said. "I have high school kids working in my stores and I'm in contact with them and they're all mortified and devastated that--their word is, their senior year was taken from them."
The event is set for July 17 and 18 and will start with a pre-prom tailgate that will include food trucks and local DJs.
"There will be local talent and some national acts as well. That will be the big prom bash and afterwards, we'll have a fireworks party," Fink said.
A venue has not been chosen yet. Fink said he hopes this gives people something to look forward to.