PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona business known for matching families with nannies is now offering in-home and virtual private educators. They're looking to hire teachers too because it's not only parents worried about the return to school.

“We want to pull families from that place of surviving to thriving,” said Rosiland Prather, co-founder of Trusting Connections.

“Parents are happy to know that it isn't, you know, me working from home and trying to work full-time while simultaneously educate my kids; there are other options,” said Prather.

For nearly 10 years, Trusting Connections has provided child care services, but now during the pandemic and school shutdown, their business has evolved to include teachers.

“It’s not just a health care crisis, it’s a social crisis, it’s a parenting crisis,” said Prather. “So we have in-home private educators and virtual private educators, but we also have virtual nannies.”

With all Arizona schools kicking off the new year strictly online, Prather says there is a lot of interest from parents who are trying to juggle work and school.

“So, a private educator can either be someone who is full time and in charge of creating their own curriculum or can be somebody who is super part-time that helps parents implement the curriculum given by the school,” said Prather.

All the private educators are former teachers with a minimum of two years of classroom experience.

“Just like there are families that are worried about sending their kids back to school, there’s (sic) also teachers that are worried about being in the classroom and so this is a great job for teachers that just want to try something new this year and have more one-on-one instruction,” said Prather.

All the services are customizable, available in-person or virtually and families can even share the services with a small group to help bring down the cost.

“We can’t change what’s going on in the world, but we can make what’s happening in our homes a little less chaotic,” said Prather.

