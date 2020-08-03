PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With employees feeling pressured to go back to work, and kids starting school online, a lot of working families are feeling torn. Local business leaders say communication is key to supporting workers who are also parents.

“I mean, a choice between my child being safe and me coming back to work is not a choice,” said Scott Roelofs of Arizona. “But then, as a business owner, you know there are limitations to what Zoom can do.”

Employers, employees and parents especially are struggling with working from home.

“I would say people are getting about, you know, 70 to 80% of the work done, and, you know, if you have kids it's less than that,” said Roelofs, who owns RCG Valuations, and, like so many small business owners, he is anxious to get everyone back in the office.

But, as a parent of three young children, Roelofs realizes that isn't really an option. “I can say I'm going to come back to work full time, five days a week all I want, but then that means that my wife, who also works full time, is now required to stay home and watch the kids full time and also do her job full time? That's just not possible.”

This has business owners working to figure out how to support working families.

“We're hearing a lot from companies calling and asking, 'What do I have to do? What should I do? What's available out there that I'm not thinking of that I can do to help my employees?'” said Karen Stafford, President of the Arizona Employers Council. “We continue to coach and guide business owners and leaders to lead with compassion right now.”

For large companies, that might mean extending or increasing childcare subsidies. For small businesses, that could mean getting creative with hours, offering split shifts and remote work opportunities.

“Working with parents in that flexible format is some of the best work you can do right now to help them feel supported and to help maintain your business at the same time,” said Stafford.

Most important is communication with your boss. Because, otherwise, they may not realize there is an issue. And many, like Scott, understand a thing or two about juggling work and life.

“When you know you're going through it with other people, it does make it easier for you to understand.