Some of the measures they want to take are standard, like asking for social distancing and that people use hand sanitizer. “Seoul South Korea ran Phantom of the Opera, that production, everybody wears a mask and everybody who walks through gets a temperature check,” said Klaphake.
While other measures may require some patience. “We might have to have a longer intermission; we might have to stage when people can come in at certain periods of time,” said Klaphake.
Klaphake said he is ready to bring back his 250 furloughed employees and actors, but feels like he is stuck in limbo, unsure of when theater guidelines will be eased. "So hopefully the community can champion the value of arts in our community and can talk to their elected officials,” said Klaphake.
He plans to return to stage with the musical "Chicago" which was forced to close because of COVID during its opening weekend. Since they do not have a reopening date, tickets are not currently on sale, but if you would like to donate to Arizona Broadway Theatre, click here.