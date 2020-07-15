PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- For weeks, healthcare professionals have been asking Gov. Ducey for more help in hospitals as Arizona COVID-19 cases soar.
On Wednesday, the state announced that help is on the way.Officials with the Arizona Dept. of Health Services said they're bringing in nearly 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses from out to state to help staff hospitals with their surge plans. This was made possible through a partnership with Vizient, Inc.
The state will foot the bill for them, too, at no cost to hospitals for up to six weeks as they fill staffing gaps.
Doctors have made it clear that hospitals can’t keep up with demand. "I’m preparing to go back into the hospitals. I’ve been asked to cover night shifts on the weekends,” said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family medicine specialist.
Dr. Carroll said he’s now being called in to Banner hospitals to help with COVID-19 patients. But he said the state’s announcement Wednesday is a glimmer of hope…and help. “I think it’s a golden opportunity to get the hospitals a hand and not have to worry about the financial side of bringing in expensive, moonlighting nurses,” he said.
Health officials acknowledged the dire state Arizona is in, with hospitals reporting Wednesday alone there are nearly 3,500 in-patient COVID cases and 900 COVID patients in the ICUs.
The state said hospitals will fill out an application, and be prioritized for staffing placement based on patients' referrals through the Arizona Surge Line.
Dr. Carroll said an ICU nurse should tend to no more than one, maybe two critically ill COVID-19 patients a day, but because of staffing shortages many have been tending to three or four patients.
Carroll said the help being brought in is a step in the right direction. “We’re finally making moves that make sense in terms of treating patients who already have COVID. However, this is not the time to give up on the opportunity on the front end to prevent further transmission,” he said.
He said one area that still needs great improvement is COVID test result turnaround time in Arizona. Dr. Carroll said waiting up to 10 days is dangerous and makes contact tracing nearly impossible.
Banner told Arizona’s Family Wednesday, to date, they've brought in nearly 750 travel nurses and medical staff to help with their influx of COVID patients, but said they need more and will be submitting their needs to the state.
AZDHS continues to ask Arizonans to do their part in stemming the spread of the coronavirus by physically distancing, wearing a mask when in public, washing their hands with soap and water often, and staying home when they are sick.