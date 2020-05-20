SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)– After closing for two months, one of Arizona Boardwalk’s most popular attraction, the Odysea Aquarium will be reopening Thursday.
“We have 70 exhibits, thousands of animals and about 170 different species,” said Odysea Aquarium general manager Greg Charbeneau.
And while the aquarium was closed to the public, workers continued caring for the sea creatures behind the scenes, and Charbeneau has also been implanting new safety measures.
“We can regulate the number of guests coming through,” Charbeneau said.
Some guidelines that guests can expect are getting your temperature taken and having your masks ready-- they are not required but encouraged. There are also sneeze guards at the ticket counter; the plexiglass also prevents anyone from touching the fish and sea otters.
“We put in many hand-sanitizing stations. And our approach was wherever a guest looks, they can see a hand sanitizer station,” Charbeneau said.
And lifeguard chairs have also been added so that staff can social distance while still interacting with visitors.
“One of our biggest concerns at Arizona Boardwalk is that fear factor and, so, we want to help guests overcome fear and get into that growth-zone where, maybe, they feel comfortable getting out,” Charbeneau said.