Arizona beer distribution company to help state restaurant, bar employees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crescent Crown Distributing, the state’s largest beer distributor, now has a special program to help those who work in our bars and restaurants. The company is donating 15 cents for every case of beer they sell over the next month.

Dave Delos is the president of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association. He says the company plans on selling more than 2 million cases of beer in the next month, and that could mean $50,000 for employees. It’s been a tough few weeks for the industry, he said.

“We’ve been able to reinvent ourselves over the last week,” Delos said. “Restaurants and bars are selling to go. The fact is people are going to go out. People are social. But we still have to distance ourselves and be smart.”

Delos and his wife own six bars in the Valley, so they know the struggle.

“We’ve had to shut down completely,” Delos said. “We haven’t let anyone go currently. But we have over 40 employers we’re trying to keep busy. We’ve been sterilizing bars. There’s been talk of possibly opening up locations as a package story.”

The bright spot in the coronavirus pandemic? The way everyone has come together, Dave said.

“It’s been amazing,” Delos said . “And I think when this is all said and done we’re going to look back to this as a shining moment for the state of Arizona.”

Delos said ALBA has a board meeting soon. The money from Crescent Crown will be divided up among members of the association. and they are hoping it will get them by.