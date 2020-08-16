PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Change.org petition demanding some Arizona bars be allowed to reopen had more than 6,400 signatures as of Sunday afternoon. The petition refers specifically to Class 6 and 7 licensed bars, most of which sell food.

The petitioners believe it’s unfair and inconsistent that restaurants are allowed to reopen as the coronavirus pandemic continues when those bars are not. “The only difference between a ‘bar’ and a ‘restaurant’ is a number on our license,’" explain the petitioners on Change.org.

It’s about is about business, but it’s personal, too.

“The employers and employees of these establishments would like to go back to work and take care of our families,” the petition reads, also saying that opening local bars would be good for the economy and “for the mental state of our community.”

A group of owners in Old Town Scottsdale say their employees are hurting, and they are concerned that they might have to close for good.

“It’s frustrating to see your customers at another restaurant and they’re still doing the same thing that we would be doing here,” the owner of Porter's Saloon said.

The bar owners believe that as long as they maintain"proper sanitizing regulations and social distancing," they should be allowed to welcome back customers.