Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order lifting occupancy restrictions is getting a mixed reaction from owners of bars and nightclubs.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Ducey issued an executive order lifting capacity restrictions for some businesses in the state. That includes bars and nightclubs that have been operating at 50% capacity.

"At the end of the day, it is not going to affect a lot of us too much. We still have to maintain the six feet distance apart, there is still no dancing, but once again, every little bit helps," said Jeremiah Gratza, the owner of Thunderbird Lounge in Phoenix.

The order still requires businesses to practice physical distancing and enforce masks. While some are happy about the order, others said it is causing confusion.

"You can't follow social distancing guidelines and operate at 100% capacity. Those are inconsistent. So which is it?" said Stephen Chilton, the owner of Rebel Lounge in Phoenix.

Craig Miller is a consultant with the Arizona Liquor Industry and represents nightclubs and bars across the state. He says many are calling for more clarification from the state health department.

"With these restrictions in place, it really doesn't help. We still have bars that closed down and not allowed to open right now because they don't do dine-in services," Miller said.

 

