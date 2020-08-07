Sonora Quest

Sonora Quest had more than 60,000 backlogged tests as of Wednesday.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's Office sent a letter Wednesday claiming that Sonora Quest Laboratories could have broken the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act in numerous ways this summer when it comes to the processing time of COVID-19 tests.

Now, Assistant Attorney General Joshua Weiss is warning Sonora Quest to cease and desist the long testing turnaround time for people awaiting their results.

Weiss says the wait times were deceptive to patients who thought they would get their test results faster, which could be a violation of the consumer laws.

The letter emphasizes that another backlog in test results won't be tolerated by Arizona.

In July, 60,000 Sonora Quest COVID-19 tests were backlogged. They have cleared since.

Arizona's Family is currently working on getting a response from Sonora Quest regarding the letter.

Read full letter below: 

Download PDF Arizona Attorney General's Office warns Sonora Quest after COVID-19 test backlog
 

