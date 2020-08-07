PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's Office sent a letter Wednesday claiming that Sonora Quest Laboratories could have broken the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act in numerous ways this summer when it comes to the processing time of COVID-19 tests.

Now, Assistant Attorney General Joshua Weiss is warning Sonora Quest to cease and desist the long testing turnaround time for people awaiting their results.

Medical clinic says Sonora Quest should have been more transparent with COVID-19 testing backlog The clinic, Embry Women’s Health, said they’re done waiting weeks to get results back to their patients—and say Sonora Quest should have told them they were that backlogged.

Weiss says the wait times were deceptive to patients who thought they would get their test results faster, which could be a violation of the consumer laws.

The letter emphasizes that another backlog in test results won't be tolerated by Arizona.

In July, 60,000 Sonora Quest COVID-19 tests were backlogged. They have cleared since.

Arizona's Family is currently working on getting a response from Sonora Quest regarding the letter.

Read full letter below: