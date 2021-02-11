MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Recently there's been an uptick in crimes against Asians in other parts of the United States, which has people here in the Phoenix area on high alert.
While some small businesses are just starting to get customers back, the pandemic has hit Asian communities in more ways than just their bottom line. This time last year, the walkway at Mekong Plaza in Mesa was nearly empty. Though foot traffic is starting to pick up, people in the Asian community say COVID-related racism is still part of their everyday lives.
"What do they call it, the Kung Flu or what's the other one? Chinese virus," said Alex Cho, regarding some of the racist rhetoric he's heard.
As many small businesses across the country continue to feel the economic downfall, Asian owned businesses face a one-two punch.
"We are really concerned about the kids and the elders," said shopper Kit Chan.
"I do worry a little bit sometimes, depends where I am," said another shopper.
The Asian Chamber of Commerce here in the Valley said not only has business dropped more than 30 percent, but many are still facing discrimination from misplaced blame for the coronavirus, almost a year later.
"Our kids especially. We have young kids at school; racism is bad when our kids come home telling us about it," said Mesa mother Kit Chan. She says she's gone as far as warning loved ones to stay indoors. As outrage also continues to grow online, social media posts are calling attention to this important issue.
"I do, I tell them not to go out so often during the pandemic," said Chan.
In one of his first acts, President Biden signed an executive order to combat xenophobia against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, which Alex Cho says is a good first step.
"I am hopeful for the future of the new president in office," said Cho. As he works to combat racism with love and support for his community. "I drove all the way down here just to have a little noodle dish."
Meanwhile, the Asian Chamber of Commerce says the hardest-hit places continue to be family-owned restaurants and stores.