PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Army National Guard delivered food and supplies to the Navajo Nation on Saturday to help them deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to a news release from the Navajo Nation, items donated by Phoenix-area businesses were brought to their facilities to be sorted and delivered to medical facilities.

"We don't have the best health care on the Navajo Nation, but we are stepping up to get as much equipment as possible to help those on the frontlines," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "As the first people of this country, we should not be the last to get equipment. We thank all of the businesses who contributed to help our health care workers. We just have to constantly remind our federal and state partners that we are still here! We are resilient, just like our ancestors, and we will continue to prosper long after this pandemic is over."

The National Guard is planning to continue to make deliveries of supplies and items to assist the Navajo Nation through the pandemic. On Sunday, they announced that they had one confirmed death and 321 total cases.

"We haven't nearly reached the peak of the virus — that's what our health care experts are telling us. So, we need to be proactive and do everything we can to prepare for the worse, but pray and hope for the best," Vice President Myron Lizer said. "We thank everyone who is working around the clock and behind the scenes to help our Navajo people."

As of Saturday, the Navajo Nation has reported 115 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Navajo Nation has enacted a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Essential workers are exempt.

With a population of nearly 357,000 as of 2016, the Navajo Nation includes land in northeastern Arizona, southwestern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.