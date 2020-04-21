PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Animal Welfare League gives tips on how to keep your pets safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the risk of transmitting coronavirus to pets is very low, you should still treat your pet like any member of the family during the pandemic, according to the CDC.
Dogs should be walked at a minimum 6-foot distance from other humans. Cats should be kept indoors to prevent the spread of infection from neighbor to neighbor.
The CDC recommends avoiding petting, cuddling, and sharing food and bedding if you are sick. Have another human care for your pets during this time. If you are the only person able to care for them, wear a mask and wash your hands regularly.
The CDC says in the United States, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets, livestock, or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19 infection at this time.
To date, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to people. However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals.