PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Clear Air EXP and a warning letter Dream City Church, ordering them to stop advertising air-purification systems that they claim can neutralize viruses like the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Both letters were dated Thursday, June 25, and refer to "representations made by Clean Air EXP under the heading 'COVID-19 REPORT.'"

"Businesses cannot mislead consumers with their advertising, especially when it comes to health issues as serious as COVID-19,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release. “We will not tolerate companies or individuals attempting to deceive or exploit the public during this public health crisis."

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) says there is no scientific proof or any public health authority certifying that Clean Air EXP's filters work as advertised.

Clean AIR EXP's air-purification system made headlines when Dream City Church touted the it ahead of President Donald Trump's rally there earlier this week.

Phoenix church hosting Trump rally claims new air unit eliminates 99% of coronavirus The video claims church officials have found a way to pretty much wipe out COVID-19 with the help of an air purifying system.

"Dream City stated that the filtration system 'kills 99 percent of COVID within 10 minutes' and that 'when you come into [the church’s] auditorium, 99 percent of COVID is gone. So you can know when you come down here, you'll be safe and protected," according to the AGO. "Because Dream City rents its facility for public events not related to church functions, the church was placed on notice that misrepresentations and false promises related to the safety of church facilities may violate the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act."

The AGO has told Dream City Church to "remove any still-posted statements regarding the church’s air filtration system’s effectiveness against COVID-19 and refrain from making any such further representations ...."

In April, the AGO sent a similar letter to a Chandler company that was advertising what it called COVID-19 "immunity" tablets.

That same month, the AGO ordered a Phoenix marijuana dispensary to stop touting one of its products as a "treatment or cure for COVID-19."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has been rife with "treatments" and "cures" for the disease.

The AGO maintains an up-to-date COVID-19 webpage dedicated to providing consumers with the latest information on coronavirus-related scams and frauds.

