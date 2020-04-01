PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a formal opinion this week saying police officers have unique powers to enforce emergency orders imposed by cities and towns as government leaders across the state seek to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“There is indeed a statute that provides a hammer, that provides a penalty for people who are not obeying those orders,” said Brnovich in an interview Wednesday. “It literally says that if people fail to abide by those orders, they are guilty of a class one misdemeanor."
The opinion also says law enforcement “must take care to maintain constitutional safeguards that exist to protect individual rights and fundamental liberties.”
In recent weeks, restaurants around the state have either closed or moved to take-out or delivery models to comply with state orders during the public health crisis. This week, a number of Valley communities closed playgrounds.
Phoenix police say their goal, so far, has been to remind people of the rules during this pandemic.
“That’s our first approach, is to make sure people know and are educated about it,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. “The last thing we want is to affect someone’s life in a way that now they’re having to get citations or the threat of going to jail over something like that. It’s something we don’t want to do."
Fortune says residents may see more officers around, but she is not aware of any formal directive to heighten enforcement.