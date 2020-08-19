PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With most students across Arizona learning online, many after-school enrichment programs are struggling to survive. The summer is always a slow time for these programs, but by now, business is typically booming with kids learning new sports and skills.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, three in four enrichment programs are on the brink of closing for good.

"What we stand to lose is just this huge variation of interests that we won't be able to meet for the students," said Julie Rhodes, program manager of Young Rembrandts. "For me, that's the scariest part. It's really not so much about the business but the enrichment, the impact that you have on little people."

Not every student is an athlete, an artist or an engineer but after-school enrichment programs allow students to explore all sorts of new things.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is making it tough for students to connect.

Young Rembrandts is a national after-school enrichment program for budding artists. It has been around for 30 years. Rhodes oversees the East Valley programming and says by now they'd typically have 1,700 students enrolled. Instead, this year, they have just 40.

"We do have one district running right now, and we're really the only enrichment program at the buildings," said Rhodes. "We've made some changes, how the kids don't share supplies and the teachers have hand sanitizer and obviously everyone's wearing a mask."

Young Rembrandts does offer virtual classes as well. Still, Rhodes worries about her staff and the students they serve. She remains hopeful that most schools will reopen in October as planned.

"So, November is kind of my date in my head where I'm a little bit nervous, like, what do we do? What should we do if we cannot go back until January or February?" said Rhodes. "Kids definitely need it and want it and miss it. So, we just have to hang on, like I said, just a little bit longer."

If you have a favorite after-school program, you might consider checking out how you can support them online from a distance. For more information on Young Rembrandts, click here.