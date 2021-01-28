"The state of Arizona can and must do better."

That's just one line of a letter from the state director of AARP Arizona to Gov. Doug Ducey. The concerns from Dana Marie Kennedy were posted online this week.

"Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 95% of the deaths from COVID-19 have been among people 50 and older. The data clearly shows that the older people are, the higher risk they face if they contract COVID-19. Given that older individuals are at a greater risk of death from COVID-19, we strongly urge you to ensure that Arizonans age 50 and older are prioritized to receive a vaccine."

Read the full letter here.

Kennedy also recommends the state publicly posts more transparent vaccine information, including how long-term care residents, by facility, have gotten the first and second doses of the vaccine.

At first, it seemed like people were able to get appointments, but now it's getting much more complicated, Kennedy said in an interview with Arizona's Family on Thursday.

She said she feels like this process is leaving our most vulnerable adults behind and they're the ones who need it most. Not everyone is computer savvy, Kennedy wrote.

"We have put aside a lot of other things that we are working on to make sure that our members know that we are fighting for them and what we do for on, we do for all," she said.

In a tele-town hall organized by AARP Arizona this week, 8,000 people tuned in, Kennedy said. They thought they would get a lot of questions about the actual vaccine, but the majority were about how to get an appointment, including struggles with the second dose.

"Help your neighbors. Help your family members, especially if you have older neighbors. Check in on them. See if they were able to get a vaccine," she added.

Homebound senior citizens concerned about getting vaccine in Arizona "I mean, all of the sudden, you're allowed to get it 'cause of your age but there's no plan in place to make it happen," said Cruse.

Marilyn Sassman, 77, lives in Surprise and said getting her first COVID-19 shot at State Farm Stadium was like clockwork.

"The volunteers and the workers are all very helpful and did their best to guide everybody through in an expeditious manner," she said.

Scheduling her second dose was beyond frustrating, though, and she ended up finding a helpful phone number on the app Nextdoor. Sassman did get an appointment to get fully vaccinated and is hoping many more will also get a chance to line up.

"We feel very relieved having the first shot. We're ecstatic about getting the second shot and we're still going to have to be careful for quite a long time," she said.

Some independent, assisted living communities getting COVID-19 vaccines for residents Not all Arizona seniors or their families on behalf of them will have to navigate the Arizona Department of Health service website to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site.

Arizona's Family reached out to Gov. Ducey's office regarding the AARP letter. A spokesperson for Ducey says vaccinating seniors is a high priority for Arizona, including the following:

"ADHS has been constantly working to improve the registration portion of the vaccine management system based on customer feedback. One big improvement in place since last Friday for those vaccinated at State Farm Stadium and, as of Monday, at Arizona State University's Phoenix Municipal Stadium is scheduling second-dose appointments when people are getting their first dose. Since the start, ADHS has made it so relatives can register family members and dependents, including those 65 and older who may lack computer access or computer skills. In the coming days, the system will add functionality that shows appointments available by day rather than requiring users to search each day for available appointments. Other goals for improvement include enhanced compatibility with more web browsers."

Ducey's office also says a CDC program with Walgreens and CVS is vaccinating assisted living facilities, after first doses were given at skilled nursing facilities.