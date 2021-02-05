PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Is Arizona's COVID-19 vaccine system favoring the rich?

Though the vaccine rollout plan for both the state and Maricopa County is focused on efficiency, some in the community believe Arizona's most vulnerable are getting left behind.

As it stands now, there are three things you need for a vaccine in Arizona:

a computer to sign up

a car or transportation to get there

a flexible schedule to go whenever you finally get a time slot

The reality is some of the people who need the vaccine most right now don't have those luxuries, and families are suffering because of it.

Patients have to sign up online with a computer.

"That's a challenge as well even just signing up for the vaccine getting that appointment," said Joseph Garcia, vice president of public policy for Chicanos Por La Cause.

Garcia said many minorities and Latino families may not have access to a computer, and if they do, they've had trouble with the online software.

But if they are able to get the appointment, the next barrier has been step two: getting there.

"One large family may have one car or no car. One car that's going to work and they can't take off work to go to an appointment. They can't miss work," Garcia said.

He said large families who have mobility limits may not be able to go five or six times to a vaccination site for every member. So eligible family members are just waiting until they can all get the vaccine together, leaving them still at risk.

Garcia said Chicanos Por La Causa volunteers at the state and county sites are seeing a pattern.

"Quite frankly, we're not seeing a lot of minority people getting their vaccinations through these long lines,'" Garcia said.

The online sign-up and drive-thru sites are meant to be efficient for as many as possible, so is there a solution to the issue right now?

"When the vaccine is more plentiful, we're going to have to double back to some of those same groups who were supposed to be first in line and try to pick up the ones that didn't get it," said Dr. Bob England.

Dr. England was the Maricopa County public health director for 12 years and most recently served for Pima County.

Arizona doctors, community members tackle vaccine hesitancy in minority groups Porter says some studies suggest up to 60% of African Americans are wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the bottom line is vaccine supply is the largest problem, but said now is the time to start planning where the county and state can get the vaccine to help minority groups struggling to fit into the vaccine system.

"Community centers, schools, in neighborhoods, churches, other locations people are comfortable going to and can get to," said Dr. England.

Maricopa County officials said they're doing everything possible to help this issue, knowing that it does exist.

A spokesperson said they're working on solutions like recording PSAs in different languages, creating websites in both English and Spanish, and working with different groups, including refugee outreach programs, to help with this.