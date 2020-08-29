BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s hard to find people who haven’t been negatively affected by the pandemic in some way or another. Eugenia Lopez and her three kids have had their fair share of misfortune in the past few years. She’s been a single mother ever since her husband died a few years ago. Then in June, hardship hit the family severely.
"I could smell smoke, and I asked my children, 'Why does it smell like smoke?'" Eugenia said.
Their home caught fire, and the flames, smoke, and water damaged about 25% of the home and left the rood in shambles. Eugenia’s insurance had just lapsed, too.
"It sure has been a very rough road,” she said. “First, my house, then my sister passed away from COVID-19. She was 58 years old. And so did my brother."
The Littleton School District teacher and her kids started living in a trailer with her mother. When ADM Group, a local architecture and design firm, heard about that, they stepped in to help. The company arranged to pay for six months of rent for a temporary apartment. Loads of volunteers showed up -- in the rain -- to help move the Lopez family in. In the meantime, ADM Group has collected donated labor and parts to fix up the family’s fire-damaged house for free.
"During the pandemic, so many people are affected in negative ways, and while gifting somebody a set of dishes may seem like something very trivial, that's something people can do as a small example,” Megan Griego said.
Eugenia’s sons now have more room to focus on schoolwork. As Eugenia opened a $600 gift card that a local church pitched in on move-in day, you could see her smile through her mask.
“It is beautiful, and I can't thank you guys enough for all your support!" she said through her tears.
ADM is also helping a handful of teachers from other districts who need help with rent or mortgage because of the pandemic.