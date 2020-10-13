PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Parents of Arcadia High School students received a letter from the school letting them know that the Maricopa County Department of Public Health "has identified an outbreak of COVID-19" at the school.
The letter did not provide an exact number of cases, saying only that two or more students or staff have tested positive for the coronavirus within a 14-day period. Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine and not allowed to step foot on campus.
"We are currently working closely with MCDPH, District administration and our staff to identify close contacts of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to prevent further spread of the disease. If you or your student(s) are deemed to be a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, you will receive a separate notification from our school. Close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases will be required to stay home from school for 14 days, regardless of a negative test."
The school also encouraged everyone to wear a face mask, get a flu shot, constantly wash or or use sanitizer on your hands, avoid contact with people who are sick, social distance, cover your cough and clean your work areas and objects daily.
Here are steps that Principal Cain Jagodzinski shared in the letter for precautions students and staff will be seeing including:
- Requiring a face covering when on campus and school buses.
- Promoting physical distancing as much as possible.
- Limiting visitors on campus.
- Adding handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations.
- Requiring that all employees and parents screen themselves and students daily for COVID-like symptoms before arriving at campus and/or riding the bus.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and high traffic touchpoints throughout campus.
- Adhering strictly to the SUSD COVID-19 Response Plan.
Chapparal High School had a letter sent to parents on October 2 after the district found two cases of COVID-19 on their campus, yet that didn't stop the school from reopening for in-person learning on October 12. Read the full letter here.