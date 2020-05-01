PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Owner of Antique Gatherings in Arcadia opened her store Friday morning, despite the governor’s orders for retail stores to open next week with some restrictions.

Arizona governor issues guidelines for retail stores to reopen next week Gov. Doug Ducey issued guidelines on Friday for retail businesses to reopen their doors for the first time in more than a month.

The store is located at Indian School Road and 36th Street. It’s owner, Amanda Wilson, said the governor’s mandate was too vague.

“With my kind of business, is it May 4th, May 8th or May 12th that I’m allowed to open?” asked Wilson.

She believes her store to be essential because she sells supplies to work from home, even if they may be antique.

“I carry all kinds of things like desk and book cases,” said Wilson.

Wilson went ahead and opened her doors Friday morning, announcing her plans to do so on her Facebook page. Within hours, Wilson got hundreds of comments.

“I was shocked to see some of the hateful comments,” said Wilson. “They think I’m going to be endangering lives by being open."

After seeing the backlash, customer Nancy Cottle showed up in support of the reopening. “If you want to stay home, stay home. Otherwise, I say come on down,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey threatened fines and potential loss of licenses for any businesses that plan to defy the extension of his stay-at-home order. “Last time I checked, we had rights given to us by the Constitution,” said Cottle.

“I’m not out to hurt anybody. I just want to get my business open and going again,” said Wilson.