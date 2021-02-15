PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Maricopa County residents now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine were disappointed Monday when appointments quickly booked up. County officials expanded the age group eligible for the vaccine to 65 and up.
"I mean, it sounds good, but they don't have the vaccine," says Anita Cappalla of Peoria.
The 71-year-old has asthma. Her husband is a 72-year-old war veteran. Cappalla says she called Banner Health's vaccine line around 8 a.m. and was told she could not book an appointment.
"We've had absolutely no luck," says Cappalla.
When Arizona's Family called the same number, someone on the line said even though someone may be eligible for the vaccine, it doesn't mean there are appointments. The person handling the phones said they are urging people to try back next week on Feb. 25, when officials hope to have more vaccine.
A spokesperson later confirmed Banner Health vaccine sites at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and the northwest Valley are booked.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Maricopa County officials said it "only offers as many appointments as we have vaccine supply available to support."
"Does that mean I won't see my grandchildren until next fall?" asked Cappalla. "I'm very sad about that."
Cappalla says she will call Banner again on Feb. 25 as instructed.
Finding an appointment at more than 200 pharmacies in Maricopa County offering the vaccine was also challenging Monday. Arizona's Family spoke to some pharmacies and clinics listed on the Maricopa County resource page who said their vaccine appointments are booked. Some are keeping waitlists and contacting people when they have supply.