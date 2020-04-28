PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apple and Google are preparing to launch software that will help identify people who may be infected with coronavirus. The tech giants say the first phase of the new, voluntary contact tracing software will be available in May.
"It utilizes Bluetooth technology to find out other phones that you’ve been in contact with and if somebody ultimately ends up getting COVID-19, as an example, and they have this application on this phone, they would inform the application and then it would allow it to be able to reach out to others you’ve come in contact with," said Joel Coen, the Chief Digital Officer for Commit Agency in Chandler.
According to a statement from Apple, smart phone users will have the option to opt-in to using the software.
“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems,” the statement said. “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.”
Coen says privacy is a concern the companies will have to address.
"In this case, both Apple and Google are saying your information is going to be completely separated from your name and identifying information and it will only be shared for this specific purpose and not with 3rd party vendors," Coen said.
Smart phones are already being used for contact tracing in places like South Korea and Singapore, where it is mandatory.