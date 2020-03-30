APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shannon Rice is a third grade teacher at Desert Vista Elementary in Apache Junction, this was her third year as a teacher.

Rice never thought that went she went on spring break, she wouldn't be seeing her students again for the remainder of the school year.

"We went on break and then just never came back. We had no idea that would or could happen. It was devastating, just so sad," said Rice.

On Monday, Governor Doug Ducey issued a statement that schools in Arizona would remain closed through the end of the school year. That crushed Rice and her fellow teachers. Rice wanted to do something to help teachers reach out to their students during this time of uncertainty.

Gov. Ducey announces Arizona schools will be closed for the rest of the school year Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday morning that Arizona schools will be closed until the end of the school year.

Rice's mother-in-law who lives up north, told her what school teachers there were doing through the local news.

"My mother-in-law said that the local news was airing little 30 second video messages from teachers to their students. I was like, "Why aren't we doing this here?" We have so many title schools and teachers who can not communicate with their students via social media or other means but this would be a way for us to do it, through the news," said Rice.

Here is Rice's message to her students.

"Hi rice crispies! I hope you are well. I miss you. I get to see some of your parents at the store, I'm hoping to see you all some day too. We can social distance high five or wave. Know that I am working hard from home for you. I miss you and hope to see you soon" said Rice.