GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is home to one of the leading counties in the nation in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone who is 18 and older who lives in Gila County can get the vaccine. The Gila County Health and Emergency Management applauded the county, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, and its health partners on the milestone. The County moved into Phase 2, which includes the general population, late last month. Many other counties in Arizona are still in some sort of Phase 1.
While most facilities require an appointment, officials say some do allow walk-ins. Patients should call the facility first and see if they need an appointment.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Service's website, 12,773 people in Gila County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 23% of people in the county have been vaccinated. Health officials say the county has only used 70% of the COVID-19 doses, which is one of the lowest numbers in the state.