TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The number of COVID-19 positive patients keeps growing especially as testing continues to expand. Now, the University of Arizona is expanding its antibody testing to all counties so more Arizonans can find out if they have been exposed to the virus.
“We have at least two testing sites planned for each of our 15 counties in Arizona. And I spent about 2,200 miles driving around the state with our team, setting them up so they can participate in this statewide validation of this very precise antibody testing tool,” Dr. Daniel Derkson said.
This round of testing is to help health care workers and first responders across the state.
“We began a statewide testing using the antibody testing using the serum antibody test developed at the University of Arizona yesterday [Monday],” he said.
For several weeks, UArizona has been testing in Pima County. Now the program's being rolled out statewide. Around 10,000 people have signed up for the testing so far.
“We don't know enough yet about this particular viral infection to know what level of antibodies it takes to really be confer immunity or for how long that immunity will last once those antibodies develop,” he said. “We'll learn those things with this type of testing over the coming months and from data coming in from other states and other countries."
New sites will begin opening the week of May 18. For more information, click/tap here.