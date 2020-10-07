PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new CDC study shows Arizona coronavirus cases went down 75% after mask enforcement was mandated in many cities. And while that's good news, doctors worry this week's COVID-19 numbers indicate a second wave may be here soon.

“There are a number of signs in the state that are a little bit concerning. Our fever curve is still high, and like I said, urgent care visits are starting to creep up,” said Dr. Sam Durrani. Dr. Durrani is on the HonorHealth COVID-19 task force, and has watched the pandemic evolve since it began.

The new CDC study confirmed what health officials have been preaching: wearing masks can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and in fact, reduced the number of our state's COVID-19 cases by 75%.

“In the hospital, we’re around COVID all the time. We don’t get COVID at a higher rate than anybody else in the community because we’ve been wearing masks since March,” he said.

But he believes things are starting to evolve again. “We’ll definitely have a second surge of COVID-19. That’s anticipated and expected,” Dr. Durrani said.

Just in Arizona this week alone, hospital COVID-19 numbers are rising across the board in almost every category. The biggest increase was in emergency visits from COVID-19 patients. “We don’t want to see that number increase rapidly, right? COVID is still very prevalent in the community right now, it’s still a serious threat,” Dr. Durrani said.

One category that hasn't gone up is intubations. Several Valley doctors told Arizona’s Family that's because treatment protocols have changed, and they use non-invasive ventilators more instead.

Dr. Durrani said while it's too soon to confirm this is the start of the second wave, it very well could be. “It’s definitely a trend upward. Whether or not that continues, we’ll see in the next few weeks,” he said.

The doctors we talked to said they're more prepared for a second spike, with more knowledge of the virus, better therapeutic treatments, and a closer timeline for a vaccine becoming available.

FREE MASKS FOR SENIORS

State officials have worked tirelessly to make sure masks are available to anyone who needs one. This summer, free face masks were made available to seniors 65 and olderand those who are considered medically vulnerable by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The free masks came from Hanes, who has partnered with AZDHS.

Many Valley residents also have taken it upon themselves to sew masks to make sure everyone can get one. Arizona's Family heard many of those stories.

We met a Scottsdale woman who has been making thousands of masks since the start of the pandemic. And we learned more about an interfaith coalition sewing thousands of masks as well. Thousands of volunteers came together to make masks for local healthcare workers, thanks to ‘Arizona Masks For Medical Workers.’ Various religious denominations will recruited people to help sew 600,000 masks to be donated to local hospitals.

GET YOUR FLU SHOT

Another way to stay safe and prevent more illness this year is to get your flu shot! Not only will it help fight the flu, but it will keep people healthier, and therefore, free up more medical resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

"This is a critical year for us to try to take flu as much off the table as we can," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an interview with the AMA's JAMA Network.

In Maricopa County, health officials have worried a so-called "twindemic" could cripple the hospital system, so they've been pushing the flu shot harder than ever. The County will be distributing more than 10 times more doses of the flu shot this season. "Our goal is to make it so readily available that there should be a flu shot on every corner," says Machrina Leach, a registered nurse with Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration.