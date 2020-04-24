PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The 2.2 trillion dollar economic relief package is excluding couples like Armida and Luz Salazar. "Something has to change, they're making us feel like second class citizens and we're not," said Armida Salazar. Salazar worked two jobs before the coronavirus pandemic changed the world. Now, she works one and is left using her credit card to pay the bills.
"We were going to use the stimulus check to pay the rent," said Salazar. Even though Salazar is an American citizen, born and raised, she's not getting a dime because she's married to an immigrant. "I feel like the government is betraying me as an American citizen," said Salazar. Since the Salazar's got married three years ago, they've been jointly filing taxes.
Armida has a social security number but her wife Luz uses an individual taxpayer identification number to file every year. The IRS said that disqualifies Armida from getting a check. "We weren't expecting anything for my wife but we were expecting for me and that's not going to happen.
The IRS said 1.2 million Americans are married to immigrants.