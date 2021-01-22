GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is urging people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
"It's much harder to mask, perhaps, to wash frequently, to stay away from other people, especially when people with Alzheimer's and other dementias may need the caregiver's help to come up close to them and help them," said Dr. Allison B Reiss, who is on the advisory board for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Dr. Reiss says caregivers can sometimes bring the virus inside a home or facility without knowing it, which is why it's important they get vaccinated as well.
"A lot of times, the caregivers are spouses or others who are older and are at risk for themselves," Dr. Reiss said.
Though right now, convincing vulnerable populations to get the vaccine isn't the biggest challenge -- it's that many are having a hard time getting an appointment.
"We need some community members to help the older people sign up for the vaccine," Dr. Reiss said.
Joseph Trojanek, 85, and his wife Amy, 80, are struggling to get an appointment.
"She suffers from Alzheimer's, you know? And I want her to be protected. I'm her caregiver," Trojanek said. "I want to try to take care of her. I go in there, I put her name. I put her insurance information and everything. Nothing's available."
Arizona's state vaccination sites are currently booked for February, and Maricopa County isn't taking appointments either.
There is some hope that vaccine supply and appointments will increase in the coming months. But in the meantime, the Gold Canyon couple remains on their own, fighting to get vaccinated.
"I'm gonna keep doing the same thing that I always do, three times a day I go on there," Trojanek said. "Hopefully, maybe somebody cancels. Who knows?"