PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday that it has administered more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 300,000 just three days ago. The news comes amid frustration among the many who say they have not been able to get an appointment to get their shot through the state’s online scheduling systems.

According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, 822,050 vaccine doses had been distributed to Arizona as of Friday. That means Arizona has administered slightly more than half of what it has received.

ADHS says nearly 62,000 Arizonans have received both vaccine doses, and more than 281,000 have gotten their first shot. Those numbers are less than 1% and 4%, respectively, of Arizona’s total population. Keep in mind that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only approved for people 16 and older, so roughly 20% of the state’s population is not even eligible for the shot. The rest of us – almost 75% -- are still waiting to roll up our sleeves.

ADHS says it tried to get an additional 300,000 doses of vaccine per week from the federal government, but its request was denied, limiting the state to 169,000 doses.

“Our message to our federal partners is simple: Give Arizona more vaccine, and we will make good use of it,” Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a news release. “We have significant available capacity to expand where vaccine is offered, make more appointments available, and move forward with protecting our vulnerable populations.”

Two state-run mass vaccination sites booked solid

The state opened a 24/7 mass vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 11. More than 63,000 vaccine doses have been administered there. ADHS is gearing up to open a second mass vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The agency said that one will open on Feb. 1, but it will not be a 24/7 operation.

Appointments at that site and at State Farm Stadium are already booked through the end of February. ADHS opened up scheduling through its online portal at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Both facilities, nearly 150,000 total appointments, were booked solid in 13 hours.

Scheduling frustrations

Scheduling an appointment to get a shot has been a major source of frustration for many people who say they tried for hours but got nowhere. The big concern for those who have gotten their first shot is that they won’t be able to get their second. Although the two state-run vaccination sites are now booked through the end of February, “appointments have been reserved for those vaccinated at a state-run site to receive second doses,” according to ADHS.

The state says it is working to improves its appointment system to make the process easier.

More places to get your shot

ADHS said there are more than 400 vaccination sites throughout the state, all of which have received vaccines. That includes 45 Community Health Centers. It also said county health departments are "working to expand appointment availability at their sites."

The next move, according to ADHS, is getting vaccines to pharmacies under the CDC's Retail Pharmacy Program. The agency says it plans to get up to 100 pharmacies up and running in the coming weeks. Eventually more than 800 Arizona pharmacies will have the vaccine.

More vaccines in development

Some relief could be coming soon in the form of a third vaccine. Johnson & Johnson reportedly plans to submit information on its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks. “Johnson & Johnson is right around the corner…,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.

AstraZeneca and Novavax also have vaccines in development, according to CNN. Some countries have already approved and deployed AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Both it and the Novavax vaccine are like the Pfizer and Moderna shots in that they require two doses.

