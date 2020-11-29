PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- All schools in the Blue Ridge Unified School District will return to online-only from Nov. 30 until December 14, 2020, due to what officials call "an alarming rate of spread" in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Officials also say that approximately 25 students participating in high school extracurricular activities have tested positive or have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Additionally, several elementary school students (fewer than 10) have tested positive or have had close contact with others who were sick.
Parents and teachers were notified of any of their students testing positive or coming in close contact (same classroom or team) with others who tested positive. The District is also working closely with the County to perform contact-tracing and providing important notifications to impacted students, parents, and staff members.
As a result of the number of positive cases in schools, the Director of Navajo County of Department of Health recommended the pause of in-person learning for 14 days. By keeping students at home, district officials hope to "break the chain of COVID infection and the cluster of cases."
Not only will all Blue Ridge Schools remain online-only until December 14, all in-person learning and special services activities will also be put on hold.
"I will closely evaluate established COVID benchmarks while coordinating with the Navajo County Health officials for ongoing direction and guidance," said
Superintendent Mike Wright.
The Blue Ridge Unified School District is a rural district located in the east-central part of the State, and serves students in the Pinetop-Lakeside area.