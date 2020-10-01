PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced all counties now meet benchmarks for reopening certain businesses.

According to AZDHS, Graham County advanced to the moderate transmission stage on Thursday, joining all other Arizona counties. Greenlee County is in the minimal transmission stage.

Moderate transmission means there is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 people in a county. Minimal transmission equates to less than 10 cases per 100,000 people.

Arizona to get over two million rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government This comes after President Trump's announcement Monday that his administration would work to distribute over 150 million rapid tests around the country with about 50 million to help the more vulnerable communities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, tribal nations and hospice care.

Maricopa County has been in the moderate business reopening status since August where gyms, bars serving food can operate under health protocols.

To reopen, businesses must submit an attestation form stating they are compliance. COVID-19 guidance for businesses can be found here.