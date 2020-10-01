Coronavirus in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced all counties now meet benchmarks for reopening certain businesses.

According to AZDHS, Graham County advanced to the moderate transmission stage on Thursday, joining all other Arizona counties. Greenlee County is in the minimal transmission stage.

Moderate transmission means there is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 people in a county. Minimal transmission equates to less than 10 cases per 100,000 people.  

Maricopa County has been in the moderate business reopening status since August where gyms, bars serving food can operate under health protocols.

To reopen, businesses must submit an attestation form stating they are compliance. COVID-19 guidance for businesses can be found here.

 

