PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Air travel will be changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes requiring travelers to wear face masks. These face masks must cover both your mouth and nose.

Over the last few months, many people have chosen not to travel. With Arizona and other states starting to reopen, however, people may go ahead with planned vacations, attend a wedding, travel for business, or visit family. Instead of canceling these plans, people are hoping to find a way to stay safe and healthy while traveling, and airlines are taking measures to help.

All major airlines are requiring passengers and employees to wear face masks, not just on their planes, but also in the terminals.

Masks on airplanes: Where things stand on personal protection and social distancing Glimmers of a gradual return to air travel mean airlines are rolling out new policies aimed at protecting passengers and crew from coronavirus transmission and increasing consumer confidence in air travel safety.

Many airlines are adding plexiglass barriers at check-in and ticket counters. In addition, they will continue cleaning in airports and on planes, maintaining social distancing, providing disinfecting wipes for each customer, and using foggers to disinfect planes. Those fogging systems reportedly can kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces for up to 30 days.

TSA will require its officers to wear face protection and gloves, implement increased social distancing, and reduce direct contact in the screening process.

When it comes to your carry-on, TSA will allow each passenger to carry a container of liquid hand sanitizer -- up to 12 ounces. This is an exception to the rule limiting liquids in carry-on luggage. Please be aware that those larger containers "will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience," explains the TSA's web page about hand sanitizer.

While you are required to wear a face mask, TSA officers might ask you to adjust it when they check your identification.