PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will allow more fans to attend high school winter season home games. The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to drop around our state.

The AIA's executive board announced their decision Tuesday. The board said each district will still have to check with their local health officials to determine the number of fans that can attend games.

“Even though the (COVID-19) numbers are going down, they are still high (compared) to the beginning of the fall season,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “So we are hoping people are very reasonable to allow a few more people in their stands. But to open up completely would be not a good choice and not helpful to the community or the state of Arizona.”

During Tuesday's monthly board meeting, AIA board members also voted to continue the current mask mandate for the remainder of the winter season, including the playoffs.

On or about March 1, the board will discuss if the mandate will continue when the spring sports teams start to practice.

Back in January, the AIA had voted to cancel winter sports altogether due to COVID-19 concerns. The AIA reversed its decision after backlash from students and parents.