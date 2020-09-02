PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), the group that oversees high school sports in the state, will meet today to determine when fall sports can begin amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The final decision will be up to the executive board of the AIA. As it stands now, high school football is set to resume at the end of this month with a staggered start and varsity games beginning in October.
The special meeting will begin at 2 p.m. with the board deciding whether any changes to the current return plan need to be made.
David Hines, the AIA executive director, said the plan has safety protocols in place like locker rooms remaining closed.
"Kids can come dressed to practice. They will come wearing a mask, and they will keep the mask on during their stretching and warmup routines," Hines said. "The concern is, our kids really have had very little activity, very little competition, very little work with their friends at school for six months now."
Masks can be removed during competition. Coaches and staffers will be required to wear masks at all times.