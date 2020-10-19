PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Good news from the gridiron! After three weeks of high school football play here in Arizona, officials said very few games have had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

More than that, they said the virus hasn't spread from player to player at all.

Both Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) and school football coaches said there's no doubt what they're doing is working: wearing masks when possible, not sharing water, etc. And they're taking all the precautions very seriously because all they want to do is play.

Football coaches have been making game plans both on and off the field this season. “We do temperature checks daily, at school and at practice, so our kids are doing the right things, said San Tan High head football coach Kerry Taylor.

“In the environment we created we feel pretty safe. We’ve been together now for over two and a half months with no cases, so everybody feels pretty safe with each other right now,” said Eddy Zubey, head coach of Higley High in Mesa.

Both Taylor and Zubey have adapted to COVID-19 precautions. “We’re just learning how to navigate through that. Bringing our mini half water bottles for the players to drink then throwing them away instantly on the field is the route we’ve taken,” said Taylor. “Any time a player doesn’t have his helmet on, they’re going to mask up.”

The AIA said there’s now evidence it’s all working. Of the 290 scheduled high school football games so far, only 18 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and only 11 schools have been affected.

“We have not found one case that was traced back to a practice or a game,” said AIA executive director Dave Hines. “So far, we’ve played 94% of our scheduled football games. I think that’s tremendous.”

Hines said the only positive cases among players were traced back to family spread, travel, or an outside social gathering, and is confident they've set an example that high contact sports can be safe with the right plans in place.

“We’re not putting kids in harm’s way as much as I think people thought originally,” said Hines.

“I’m just glad that we’re getting the chance to play and the kids are getting a chance to get through the season,” said Taylor.

The AIA said they'll be watching as cases are starting to climb again in Arizona, but will use the successful evidence from how they've navigated the football season, for other upcoming sports seasons like basketball.