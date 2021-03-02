PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) voted to remove the mask mandate for student athletes during competition Tuesday morning.
According to the AIA, the executive board made the decision based on the state's COVID-19 metrics like a decrease in cases and an increase in hospital bed capacity. The mandate will be removed for athletes actively playing on the field or the court during the spring season and winter playoffs including Spiritline.
AIA says students, coaches, officials and other personnel must wear a mask when not actively playing or in the arena of competition. All spectators in attendance must wear an approved mask or face covering.
All other COVID-19 modifications remain in place such as social distancing and hand washing.