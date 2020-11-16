CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More changes are coming to Arizona high school sports. The Arizona Interscholastic Association recommended to the executive board to postpone the winter sports season on Monday. This all due to rising COVID-19 cases, infections and positivity rates.

Most coaches will tell you they want their kids to be playing, but they understand the AIA has to do what's safest for everyone. But they said the difficult part now is they don't know when their season is going to start.

"With everything going the way it is, I think we kind of knew this was going to happen," said Mike Grothaus, varsity basketball coach at Basha High School in Chandler.

Right now, his players are practicing for a season they now just hope to have at all.

"Hopefully, we get a definitive date soon to where our players know, 'Hey, this is the day we're going to start,'" he said.

The AIA recommended starting winter sports sometime in January, but that'll be up to a vote. Coach Grothaus said at this point they'll continue to practice safely, to be ready and healthy for when they can compete on the court again.

"I don't think there's a right or wrong answer with this. They're following all the information. They genuinely care about our student-athletes and want them to compete. They're just trying to make sure they follow all the protocols," said Grothaus.

The AIA director will meet with state health and education officials this week, then the executive board will vote on a start date at a meeting that hasn't been set yet.