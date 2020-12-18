PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High school winter sports were supposed to start in early January but now they're pushed back to Jan. 18 as COVID-19 cases cripple Arizona hospitals.
Horizon High School's Josh Rodgers couldn't believe the Arizona Interscholastic Association delayed the start date.
"I was surprised and upset," said the junior basketball guard.
Rodgers has hoop dreams to use the game for a higher education.
"So I can get a good education for real estate," said Rodgers.
He understands how serious this virus is and understands why the AIA made the tough decision.
Executive director David Hines told Arizona's Family that they took the advice of a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and pushed the start date back two weeks with hospitals becoming jam-packed and kids returning from winter break. Hines is urging people to be safe over the break so kids can play in the new year.
"We need the help of everybody," said Hines. "Follow the recommendations, take precautions and wear a mask."
Meanwhile, Rodgers patiently waits for what he calls the most important season of his career.