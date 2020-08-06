PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - High school sports will continue this fall here in Arizona, joining some other western states like Utah, Montana and Idaho, despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has approved a plan to return, after hearing from schools across the state.

But there are several changes parents can expect, according to David Hines, AIA Executive Director. Those changes start with locker rooms remaining closed. “Kids can come dressed to practice.They will come wearing a mask, and they will keep the mask on during their stretching and warm up routines."

He told us why it's important for athletes to get back in the game. "The concern is, our kids really have had very little activity, very little competition, very little work with their friends at school for 6 months now,” said Hines.

Masks can be removed during competition. Coaches and staffers will be required to wear masks at all times.

Hines says people can expect changes across every sport... from special drills allowing for social distancing on the football field... to which side you'll play on the volleyball court. “For example, in volleyball, typically they move from one side to the other after each game. Now, during the coin toss, they will pick a side and that’s the side where they will be,” said Hines.

Board approves fall athletics schedule for Arizona high schools First practice for football is Sept. 7 with their first games on Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

On Wednesday, the AIA said it voted for a "phased-in" start of fall sports. That means the beginning of each sport will be spread out during August and September. A full list of the start of practice, competitions and championships is seen below.

Golf

First practice – Aug. 17

First competition – Aug. 24

Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross Country

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 9

Championships – Nov. 12-13

Swimming & Diving

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 5-7

Badminton

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)

Fall Soccer

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 16

Championships – Nov. 4-7

Volleyball

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 21

Championships – Nov. 12-21

Football

First Practice – Sept. 7

First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)

The executive board said the schedule was formed based on the information it received from schools regarding student and staff safety, and athletic directors and coaches can easily carry out.

Board members believe the new schedule allows wiggle room for schools and districts that can't start on the earliest possible date to join competition when they can and still be eligible for the postseason.

"It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed," said executive board president and Safford athletic director Toni Corona.

Once conference committees are tweaked and approved the schedules, they will appear live on AIAonline.org and AZPreps365.com.