PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), the group that oversees high school sports in the state, met on Wednesday and gave the final approval to when fall sports can begin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive board of the AIA gave the green light to the fall sports schedule that was released last month. So high school football practice can start Monday and the first games will be played between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. The board decided no changes needed to be made to the current schedule.

Cross country will see competitions start on Sept. 9 while swimming and diving will have meets start on Sept. 14. Fall soccer games will start Sept. 16 while volleyball matches will begin on Sept. 21. Below is a packet describing the guidelines for sports.

David Hines, the AIA executive director, said the plan has safety protocols in place like locker rooms remaining closed.

"Kids can come dressed to practice. They will come wearing a mask, and they will keep the mask on during their stretching and warmup routines," Hines said. "The concern is, our kids really have had very little activity, very little competition, very little work with their friends at school for six months now."

Masks can be removed during competition. Coaches and staffers will be required to wear masks at all times.