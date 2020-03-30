hs baseball

Springs sports are done in Arizona.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following Gov. Doug Ducey's order to close Arizona schools through the end of the year, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced it will cancel spring sports.  

AIA Executive Director David Hines joined Arizona's Family to discuss the decision to cancel the rest of the spring sports season.

Hines said the AIA tried to hold off on the decision as long as it could and he feels frustrated for seniors who have had their final season of high school sports canceled.

Hines added that they are planning to be back to work when the school year is scheduled to resume in July.  But there is a possibility that this cornonavirus could impact Arizona high school sports for 12-16 months.

 

