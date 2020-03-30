PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following Gov. Doug Ducey's order to close Arizona schools through the end of the year, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced it will cancel spring sports.
AIA Executive Director David Hines joined Arizona's Family to discuss the decision to cancel the rest of the spring sports season.
“We tried to hold out as long as we could.”AIA Executive Director @DavidHinesAz joins #AZFamily to discuss the decision to cancel spring sports. pic.twitter.com/o1U2YBB58D— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 30, 2020
Hines said the AIA tried to hold off on the decision as long as it could and he feels frustrated for seniors who have had their final season of high school sports canceled.
“This is kind of a process that could be a year to 16 months.” Part 3 of our #AZFamily interview with AIA Executive Director @DavidHinesAz. They are planning to be back in July but also know they may have to adjust. pic.twitter.com/8dPh1rXvUY— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 30, 2020
Hines added that they are planning to be back to work when the school year is scheduled to resume in July. But there is a possibility that this cornonavirus could impact Arizona high school sports for 12-16 months.