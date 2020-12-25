PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans face uncertainty this holiday season as the Covid-19 relief bill remains in limbo.

Crystal McGaw, like so many others, is desperate for help. The Ahwatukee mom said she is on the brink of eviction and barely surviving on unemployment benefits.

"I am nervous. I am scared. I am frustrated. I am angry. This shouldn't be happening in America," said McGaw.

McGaw moved to Arizona with her 15-year-old son last year. She said she was working two jobs but lost both during the pandemic. As the bills pile up, McGaw said she is running out of options and time. She is waiting on rental assistance from a local organization while federal eviction protections end on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, pandemic-related unemployment benefits run out on Saturday.

"I see people huddled under overpasses and bridges and whatnot. I can't help but think my son and I will be one of those people. That is not a good feeling to have," said McGaw.

This week, Congress passed a $900 billion Covid-19 emergency relief bill. The legislation extends the eviction moratorium and provides the unemployed with a $300 weekly federal boost through mid-March. However, President Trump failed to sign the bill. For now, people like McGaw are left in limbo.

"We need help. We deserve help. Time is of the essence. This should have happened yesterday. It is unfortunate that we have to feel this way as American citizens," said McGaw.

McGaw started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her bills. If you would like to donate, click here.