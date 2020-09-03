AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Ahwatukee 12-year-old girl narrowly survived COVID after developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome, commonly known as MIS-C.

Her mom thought their biggest battle after may be lung damage, but it's turned out to be a nightmare with something else: her heart.

At 12 years old, life should be carefree but Joelle Prestegard's part couple of months have been anything but.

"One thing that scared my mom is when I asked her if I was going to die. Then she started crying, and then I started crying," Joelle said.

The 12-year-old developed COVID-19 while visiting Texas and spent two weeks in the hospital after developing MIS-C. They weren't sure she'd survive.

"The pneumonia had spread from her left lung all the way to her right lung and left lung fully, so she was on constant oxygen," said her mom, Marissa King.

Ahwatukee girl hospitalized for rare inflammatory disease from COVID-19 Joelle Prestegard, age 12, is finally home in Ahwatukee following a relentless battle with COVID-19.

Incredibly, Joelle made a turnaround and was able to come home COVID-19-free.

Her mom thought, surely, any long-term health effects she would have would be in her lungs, but instead, major problems now surround her heart.

"Because her heart was working extra hard, there's now potential valve damage to her heart," said King.

That's caused other issues, too, including alarming blood pressure highs and lows.

Joelle is now taking seven different medications a day and spending her weeks in exam rooms.

"A hematologist, she sees a cardiologist, she sees an endocrinologist, she sees a pulmonologist, they want her to see a sleep specialist," her mom said.

Joelle knows her fight isn't over.

"I want to see a difference in my heart because, it's hard. There are chances of me dying because of my health, and it's scary," Joelle said.

Her mom said their specialists told Joelle it'll be six months to a year before she can start playing any sports again.

But just to be sitting here alive is already a win for the 12-year-old.

"You just pray every night like me and my mom did, and pray that you'll be safe, your family will be safe," Joelle said.