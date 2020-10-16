Ahwatukee couple invents robotic system they say kills coronavirus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - An Ahwatukee couple is rolling out a new invention in hopes of keeping people safe and reviving industries hit hard by COVID-19. Yani and Jodi Deros invented CIRQ+CLEAN, a robotic system they say sprays a disinfectant in the air and on surfaces killing pathogens, like the coronavirus.
"We designed it to be sort of front-line solution on this battle that we are waging right now," said Yani.
It is touchless and controlled through a smart system. Yani said it was designed with frontline workers in mind.
"It works to be deployed and sterilize the space without any manual labor, so that protects people in the space, especially hotels," said Yani. "The housekeeping is on the frontlines and they don't know what they are going to potentially catch."
Yani said the robot can sanitize rooms before and after housekeepers clean. He also hopes it can ramp up safety efforts on school campuses.
"We actually give schools and teachers the opportunity to sterilize rooms in between classes," said Yani.
Yani said we could see the robotic system rolling around in hotels, schools and even offices as soon as early next year. But health experts want to remind people this isn't an excuse to let your guard down.
"It doesn't replace wearing a mask or other precautions," said Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. "We can't just take for granted that spraying down an area is enough to neutralize the threat."