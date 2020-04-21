PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With so many graduations put on hold or canceled altogether, we keep seeing new ideas of how people are celebrating their high school and college seniors. Ahwatukee business owners are helping parents brag about their kids from front lawns for all to see.

Aaron and Janine Moeller have owned a couple of PostNet locations in the Valley for five years. A few weeks ago, their sympathy for seniors missing out on graduation came to a peak.

“It just became something that we thought, ‘Ok, from a community standpoint, what can we do for the community?’” Aaron said.

One weekend, they created some mock-ups for yard signs for various Ahwatukee-area schools and posted them on Facebook. The very next day, orders came flooding in.

“Literally phones ringing, emails coming in, all of us we were really hopping,” Aaron said. “I thought that it would probably be popular, but nothing like it turned out to be.”

Melinda Sanchez came into the Ahwatukee store Tuesday to pick up the signs she ordered as a surprise for her daughter Megan, who’s graduating from ASU in kinesiology.

“I think it’s fantastic!” she said. “At this point, we’ll take anything. We want to celebrate any way that we can!”

The Moellers have made about 1,000 signs so far for kids at 30 different schools – Gilbert, Desert Vista, Mountain Point, and Corona Del Sol, to name a few.

Lolita Jenkins read about the signs online and came to place an order in person for her 16-year-old graduate, Johnny Jenkins II. He’s in multiple national honors societies at Perry High School.

“I had never heard of them before, so it was a prime opportunity to be able to celebrate my high school senior,” she said. “We just wanted to celebrate him, and this is one way we could do that to include social distancing.”

Aaron wants to stay away from standardizing the signs to a generic level, so they take orders, and allow for customization. Some parents include their students’ names and extracurriculars, and sometimes even their senior portraits.

“I thought it was pretty cool because it’s local. So not only are we supporting the seniors, but we’re also supporting local business,” said Liz Gonzalez, who picked up a sign for her daughter Desarae, a senior at Mountain Pointe High School. “I want to do as much recognition for her as I can.”

It’s yet another way to put on center stage the kids who never got to walk across it, including some signs for the kids graduating from elementary school and middle school. The signs have also spread to other events put on pause by the pandemic, like birthdays.

“We’re doing things for birthdays because now, obviously, you can’t congregate for birthdays. So we’re putting signs out front – ‘Honk when you go by!’” Aaron said.

They’ve also put out a sign to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. For every one of those signs sold, PostNet donates $3 to charities that help acquire PPE for healthcare workers.