Ahwatukee 6th-grader using 3D printer to help nurses, doctors

AHWATUKEE, AZ (Something Good) -- Through this coronavirus pandemic, we continue to see stories of people helping out our medical professionals and doing something good. Well, leave it to an Arizona sixth-grader to use his innovative mind and big heart to help ease some of the pain around the ears and head that health care workers have to deal with when wearing face masks all day long.

Hudson Vanderwall has always loved creating things. After he took an Engineering With Kids Camp class on 3D printing, his parents bought him a small printer. ​

The Ahwatukee family saw a post on Facebook showing how extender bands were helping alleviate the pain and irritation that come along with wearing a face mask all day, as our health care workers do. Hudson found instructions online. He said they were pretty easy to follow, so using 3D technology and his printer, he created the bands.​

He's now donating them to Phoenix-area hospitals. ​

"I always like helping people, and I haven't found a way to do it," the 12-year-old said. "So, I thought it would be a very good idea to make the bands and help people with the masks for a time like this."​

​"As a nurse myself, I'm floored! It's awesome," Lan Hoagland said. Hudson gave her the first batch he made, and she shared them with other nurses and staff at the East Valley hospital where she works. ​

Here's where the story comes full circle. Hoagland is the owner of Engineering For Kids, the camp that fostered Hudson's love for innovation. "When I tell them (medical staff) a student from our Engineering For Kids Camp printed this, they're excited," she said. "They're really touched. It's not a corporation; it's one of the kids doing this for the community. They love it.​"

Hudson has made more than 100 bands so far.​ His next batch will go to staff at Phoenix Children's Hospital.​

