PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to beware of door-to-door scammers who are using coronavirus concerns to target elderly Arizonans.

"There are people going door-to-door offering cleaning services, some miracle cure for the coronavirus," Brnovich told 3 On Your Side. "We've even seen people saying they're from the CDC and they need to inspect their house. Please do not let anyone in your house you do not know. The government isn't going around, whether it's CDC, Census Bureau, nobody is going to come to your house, and you shouldn't let anyone in your house you don't know."

Across the state, there has been an increase in fraud complaints related to COVID-19, according to Brnovich. Other potential scams include phone calls, text messages, and emails phishing for personal information.

"Folks have sent us text messages they've received from con artists or scammers saying that if you want to receive your government check, you need to give us your Social Security number, your bank account info," Brnovich said. "That's a scam. It's someone either engaging in identity theft or trying to rip you off."

New task force will combat coronavirus-related fraud in Arizona Members of the task force will work together and share information to make sure all scams are investigated, all wrongdoers are prosecuted, and all Arizonans are protected.

On Wednesday, Brnovich announced a new COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, which is made up of a dozen local, state, and federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney's office, FBI and IRS. The goal is to streamline investigations into fraud.

"In times of crisis, the best of humanity is often evident as people support one another and unite together to fight a common enemy," U.S.Attorney Michael Bailey said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the crisis can also be a time when the worst parts of humanity surface. This Task Force will seek out and punish scam artists who prey on the fear and uncertainty of our citizens during this public health crisis."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have filed 12,000 complaints related to COVID-19 and have reported losing more than $8 million.