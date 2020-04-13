PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hospital stays can be pretty lonely for people who can’t have visitors during the pandemic. While there are always phone calls and video chatting, a local family went one step further with robots to get virtual visits that really feel like home.
Leon Jimenez is a realtor who has been using The Double, a robotics package to help his real estate clients tour home without having to get near anyone.
“I’m a big gadget fanatic and I have three telepresence robots,” he said.
But he never thought he’d end up using them to talk to his brother after a severe accident. On Thursday around 4 p.m., his brother Bill was on his motorcycle near El Mirage and Loop 303 when somebody sideswiped him.
“Left him for dead on the road and just kept on going,” Leon said.
Bill ended up at Banner Thunderbird in Glendale with a shattered foot and other broken bones. Since the family isn’t allowed in Bill’s hospital room, Leon used his Segway-like robots to let his brother get away from it all every now and then.
“We call my little brother Inspector Gadget because he is a gadget master,” Bill said.
From his hospital bed, Bill can control where he goes and what he sees during his family visits when Leon and his wife are at home.
“He was zooming around the kitchen just looking around as if he’s never been here before. And then was able to hang out for a while,” Leon said.
“It would be a lot better to have somebody here, but ya know with all the technology today and everything else, it’s really been cool,” Bill said.
He can now virtually sit at the couch with his brother, thanks to his new set of wheels.
“It’s much better than a phone because a phone is very impersonal,” Leon said. “With a robot, he can change – look at you, look at me, look at that sort of thing.“
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is still trying to find out who’s responsible for that hit-and-run, but they have now moved it up to the vehicular crimes unit. They say it’s likely a blue Hyundai Accent or something similar. It would have a missing passenger-side mirror, and likely other damage on that side of the car. The Jimenez family is offering a $6,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 602-876-1011 or tips@mcso.maricopa.gov and reference report No. IR20-010477.