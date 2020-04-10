PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The elderly are some of the most vulnerable during this COVID-19 crisis. But advocates said some older Arizonans aren't able to get the care they need outside of hospitals.

"We have been working all day trying to find an assisted living community or home and we have been running into roadblocks," Randy Medinger, board president of Professional Association of Senior Referral Specialists.

Medinger said during the pandemic, it is nearly impossible to find places willing to take seniors with coronavirus. "They had a list of homes that were supposed to be accepting COVID-19 positive residents, but as we went through that, it was no, we are full, we can’t do that," said Medinger.

Advocates said homes are forced to turn them away because they don't have protective gear. Plus there are strict social distancing guidelines.

"Have to have separate staff taking care of them from the rest of the residents there," said Rocky Mckay, President of Arizona Assisted Living Homes Association.

Medinger is now preparing for what could happen in the future, if homes don't get more help.

"If this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are supposed to peak in the next week or two and we are going to see a big influx into the hospitals. These seniors are going to be stuck in the hospital with nowhere to go," said Medinger.

We reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services about the state's efforts to help assisted living homes right now, but haven't heard back yet.